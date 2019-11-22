AIM and Media Release

22 November 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Results of Annual General Meeting

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and put to Base Resources shareholders at today's AGM were carried. The Notice of Annual General Meeting was released to ASX on 18 October 2019.

All resolutions were decided by poll. The table below details the number of votes cast on the poll in respect of each resolution.

Item 1 Adoption of Remuneration Report For 475,692,994 97.07% Against 14,370,607 2.93% Abstain 312,773,827 Item 2 Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director For 495,682,448 97.26% Against 13,946,462 2.74% Abstain 312,459,779 Item 3 Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a Director For 496,191,266 97.36% Against 13,437,644 2.64% Abstain 312,459,779 Item 4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens For 485,661,044 99.68% Against 1,577,632 0.32% Abstain 319,363,542 Item 5 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye For 482,711,044 99.07% Against 4,527,632 0.93% Abstain 319,363,542

Further information required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) is set out below.

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Friday, 22 November 2019 Voting Results Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 1 Adoption of the Remuneration Report Ordinary 473,206,136 14,370,607 84,485 312,773,827 475,692,994 14,370,607 312,773,827 Carried 97.03% 2.95% 0.02% 97.07% 2.93% 2 Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a Director Ordinary 480,135,737 13,946,462 5,496,635 312,459,779 495,682,448 13,946,462 312,459,779 Carried 96.11% 2.79% 1.10% 97.26% 2.74% 3 Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a Director Ordinary 480,644,555 13,437,644 5,496,635 312,459,779 496,191,266 13,437,644 312,459,779 Carried 96.21% 2.69% 1.10% 97.36% 2.64% 4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim Carstens Ordinary 478,395,941 1,577,632 3,346,063 318,943,763 485,661,044 1,577,632 319,363,542 Carried 98.98% 0.33% 0.69% 99.68% 0.32% 5 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin Bwye Ordinary 475,445,941 4,527,632 3,346,063 318,943,763 482,711,044 4,527,632 319,363,542 Carried 98.37% 0.94% 0.69% 99.07% 0.93% * Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

ENDS.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

