Freitag, 22.11.2019

WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 
22.11.19
08:00 Uhr
0,126 Euro
0,000
-0,16 %
22.11.2019 | 08:01
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Results of Annual General Meeting

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Results of Annual General Meeting

London, November 22

AIM and Media Release

22 November 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Results of Annual General Meeting

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and put to Base Resources shareholders at today's AGM were carried. The Notice of Annual General Meeting was released to ASX on 18 October 2019.

All resolutions were decided by poll. The table below details the number of votes cast on the poll in respect of each resolution.

Item 1Adoption of Remuneration ReportFor475,692,99497.07%
Against14,370,6072.93%
Abstain312,773,827
Item 2Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a DirectorFor495,682,44897.26%
Against13,946,4622.74%
Abstain312,459,779
Item 3Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a DirectorFor496,191,26697.36%
Against13,437,6442.64%
Abstain312,459,779
Item 4Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim CarstensFor485,661,04499.68%
Against1,577,6320.32%
Abstain319,363,542
Item 5Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin BwyeFor482,711,04499.07%
Against4,527,6320.93%
Abstain319,363,542

Further information required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) is set out below.

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Friday, 22 November 2019
Voting Results
Resolution detailsInstructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)		Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)		Resolution Result
ResolutionResolution TypeForAgainstProxy's
Discretion		AbstainForAgainstAbstain*Carried /
Not Carried
1 Adoption of the Remuneration ReportOrdinary473,206,13614,370,60784,485312,773,827475,692,99414,370,607312,773,827Carried
97.03%2.95%0.02%97.07%2.93%
2 Re-election of Mr Malcolm Macpherson as a DirectorOrdinary480,135,73713,946,4625,496,635312,459,779495,682,44813,946,462312,459,779Carried
96.11%2.79%1.10%97.26%2.74%
3 Re-election of Mr Colin Bwye as a DirectorOrdinary480,644,55513,437,6445,496,635312,459,779496,191,26613,437,644312,459,779Carried
96.21%2.69%1.10%97.36%2.64%
4 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Tim CarstensOrdinary478,395,9411,577,6323,346,063318,943,763485,661,0441,577,632319,363,542Carried
98.98%0.33%0.69%99.68%0.32%
5 Approval of the grant of Performance Rights to Mr Colin BwyeOrdinary475,445,9414,527,6323,346,063318,943,763482,711,0444,527,632319,363,542Carried
98.37%0.94%0.69%99.07%0.93%
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

JOINT BROKER
Numis Securities Limited
John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam
Phone: +44 20 7260 1000

© 2019 PR Newswire