Carrefour (Paris:CA) today announces the results of its tender offer launched on 14 November 2019. This tender offer related to the following Notes:

€1,000,000,000 4.00 per cent. Notes due 9 April 2020 (ISIN XS0499243300) (the " 2020 Notes "); and

"); and €1,000,000,000 3.875 per cent. Notes due 25 April 2021 (ISIN XS0529414319) (the "2021 Notes

Following the expiration of the tender offer, a total aggregate nominal amount of €326,775,000 of Notes was tendered and accepted by Carrefour, of which €198,085,000 of 2020 Notes and €128,690,000 of 2021 Notes.

The settlement of the tender offer is expected to take place on 26 November 2019.

After this transaction, the outstanding principal amounts of the Notes will be as follows: €801,915,000 for the 2020 Notes and €871,310,000 for the 2021 Notes.

With this successful transaction, Carrefour continues to proactively manage its funding position by optimizing its cost of debt and its balance sheet structure.

