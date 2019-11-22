Opened to around 140,000 employees in 30 countries, the 9th share offering reserved for Veolia Group employees, Sequoia 2019, saw its overall subscription rate exceed 32%. Thus, 42,000 Veolia employees, have chosen to invest in this plan, for a total amount of more than 25 million euros

Sequoia 2019, like the operations conducted since 2015, illustrates Veolia's (Paris:VIE) renewed commitment to involve all employees in all its geographies in the development of their company.

The resulting capital increase generated the issue of 1,440,918 new shares, ie 0,25% of share capital. As of November 15, 2019, this issue brings the total number of Veolia Environnement shares outstanding to 554 707 150 shares (**).

The main features of this offer were described in the release dated May 10, 2019 announcing the launch of this transaction (www.veolia.com).

(*) These figures do not take into account an offer still being deployed in the United Kingdom in the form of a "share incentive plan".

(**) A total of 567 266 539 shares, including treasury shares.

