Guardant Health AMEA wins this year's Growth Excellence Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardant Health AMEA has won Frost & Sullivan's Growth Excellence Leadership Award under the Best Practices Category for 2019 Asia-Pacific Liquid Biopsy for Precision Oncology.

"We are delighted to receive this prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan. This award is a testament to our commitment to helping advanced stage cancer patients in Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) get the right treatment with our breakthrough liquid biopsy, the Guardant360 assay. In as little as seven days upon receipt in the laboratory, we can provide physicians with the results they need to guide appropriate treatment for their cancer patients," said Mr Simranjit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Guardant Health AMEA.

Since its introduction in 2014, Guardant Health's flagship product, the Guardant360 assay, has been ordered by more than 6,000 oncologists over 100,000 times for patients with advanced cancer to help select treatment. To date, the test's performance has been reported in more than 140 peer-reviewed publications, establishing the clinical validity of the assay for several solid tumors. The Guardant360 assay has been successfully used for clinical studies in Japan and South Korea. In Japan, the nationwide screening project which includes LC-SCRUM for lung cancer and GOZILA for gastrointestinal (GI) cancer has helped to accelerate the use of precision medicine by matching cancer patients with approved drugs and experimental therapies in clinical trials.

Through our channel partners in Southeast Asia, Middle East, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and India, Guardant Health AMEA is building region-specific expertise, advancing precision oncology and ensuring broader liquid biopsy adoption in AMEA.

The annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards shortlists companies based on a range of growth performance indicators such as the organization's growth strategy, above-market growth rate, growth diversification and sustainability. Customer impact indicators are equally considered for this award such as best value for price, brand loyalty as well as the customer's purchase, ownership and service experience. This Growth Excellence Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan serves to recognize Guardant Health AMEA's commitment to propagate the benefits of precision oncology in Asia, Middle East and Africa.

About Guardant Health AMEA

Guardant Health AMEA is a joint venture between SoftBank and Guardant Health, a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform is designed to leverage its capabilities in technology, clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. In pursuit of its goal to manage cancer across all stages of the disease, Guardant Health has launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its LUNAR development programs for recurrence and early detection. Since its launch in 2014, Guardant360 has been used by more than 6,000 oncologists, over 50 biopharmaceutical companies and all 28 National Comprehensive Cancer Network Centers in the United States.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents.