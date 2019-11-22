Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Friday November 22, 2019, 08h30CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has notified Solvay S.A. that:

On November 15, 2019 BlackRock Inc. crossed upwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 3.02%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.70%.

On November 18, 2019 BlackRock Inc. crossed downwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 2.98%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.67%.

On November 19, 2019 BlackRock Inc. crossed upwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 3.05%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.77%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.

