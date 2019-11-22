Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2019

WKN: 928193 ISIN: US09247X1019 Ticker-Symbol: BLQA 
22.11.19
08:03 Uhr
436,60 Euro
-4,15
-0,94 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2019 | 08:41
70 Leser
Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Friday November 22, 2019, 08h30CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has notified Solvay S.A. that:

  • On November 15, 2019 BlackRock Inc. crossed upwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 3.02%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.70%.
  • On November 18, 2019 BlackRock Inc. crossed downwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 2.98%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.67%.
  • On November 19, 2019 BlackRock Inc. crossed upwards the 3% statutory threshold for direct voting rights, holding 3.05%. Including equivalent financial instruments, the total voting rights stood at 3.77%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.

Attachments

  • Solvay_2019-11-15_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/16bc891f-80cf-40ea-acb5-85aefc90127d)
  • Solvay_2019-11-18_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0db4659f-1604-45a6-b44c-23d2a7fa4d6c)
  • Solvay_2019-11-19_Issuer_signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a9e083df-b3a2-4513-a5c5-14356e5ec470)
  • 20191122_Transparency declaration BlackRock-EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bfbfc660-181a-4f44-b6d0-cdecaf95b7e6)
