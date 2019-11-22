SILCHESTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLP REPORTS A PARTICIPATION IN ADECCO GROUP OF BELOW 5%

Zurich, Switzerland, 22 November 2019. Pursuant to the provisions of FMIO-FINMA, Adecco Group AG has received the following notification:

As of November 20, 2019, Silchester International Investors LLP is holding a participation in Adecco Group AG of 4.99%.

For further information please refer to the below link.

Contact:

The Adecco Group Investor Relations

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com or +41 (0) 44 878 88 88