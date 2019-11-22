The African Development Bank is seeking consultants to explore how two hydropower projects and an associated grid planned in Burundi can incorporate solar power. The addition of photovoltaics is intended to reduce the country's dependency on hydro, level out generation during dry and wet seasons and mitigate the effect of droughts.The African Development Bank is helping small hydropower project developer Songa Energy Burundi find consultants to help it add solar to the mix in two planned hydro projects and an associated local grid. The multilateral lender has issued a request for expressions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...