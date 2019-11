Oil prices pulled back from their highest levels in nearly two months on Friday amid continued uncertainty over whether the United States and China will be able to reach a partial trade deal that would lift some pressure on the global economy. By 0544 GMT, Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 42 cents, or 0.7%, to $63.55 a barrel. Elsewhere, traders are also keeping a keen eye on the impact on oil production at OPEC countries Iran and Iraq amid ongoing protests.

