While 95.67 MW has already been installed on various railways buildings, 248.46 MW capacity-awarded by Railway Energy Management Company Limited-is under different stages of execution.From pv magazine India Indian Railways-the nation's largest electricity consumer, with 2.4% of total consumption, and the third largest high-speed diesel user, with 2.6 billion liters consumed annually-plans to install 500 MW rooftop solar plants by 2021-22. Of the targeted capacity, so far 95.67 MW has already been put up on various Railway buildings, including 835 Railway stations, while 248.46 MW capacity is ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...