While 95.67 MW has already been installed on various railways buildings, 248.46 MW capacity-awarded by Railway Energy Management Company Limited-is under different stages of execution.From pv magazine India Indian Railways-the nation's largest electricity consumer, with 2.4% of total consumption, and the third largest high-speed diesel user, with 2.6 billion liters consumed annually-plans to install 500 MW rooftop solar plants by 2021-22. Of the targeted capacity, so far 95.67 MW has already been put up on various Railway buildings, including 835 Railway stations, while 248.46 MW capacity is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...