This product is a database of wind farms in Poland.
It includes 343 entries.
Its content represents 5,88 GW onshore and 10,6 GW offshore.
Detailed Breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 2 entries (0,03 GW)
- Operational: 312 entries (5,85 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 24 entries (8,2 GW)
- Approved: 4 entries (2,4 GW)
- Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)
- Operational: 0 entry (0 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Format: Excel or.CSV file
