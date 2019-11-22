The "Poland wind farms database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Poland.

It includes 343 entries.

Its content represents 5,88 GW onshore and 10,6 GW offshore.

Detailed Breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 2 entries (0,03 GW)

Operational: 312 entries (5,85 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 24 entries (8,2 GW)

Approved: 4 entries (2,4 GW)

Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW)

Operational: 0 entry (0 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Format: Excel or.CSV file

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fk5rzs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005177/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900