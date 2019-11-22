Business Reporter: How to Combat Energy Challenges Effectively

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is time to reap the rewards of embracing new energy technologies says UK Power Networks Services.

Today, reducing the cost of energy is a priority for businesses.

Writing in Business Reporter, Ian Smyth, Director at UK Power Networks Services, warns: "Power outages represent some of the most serious financial, productivity and customer experience challenges that can affect a business."

According to Smyth, there are three main challenges companies face:

To improve productivity Reduce the cost of electricity Cut emissions

As environmental consciousness increases, companies are now actively managing their carbon footprint. Therefore, new energy infrastructure strategies are needed to address this issue, whilst also keeping in mind the productivity of a company.

But how could these goals be met? Through "distributed energy solutions and power distribution, integrating decentralised energy resources and new emerging technologies."

The article puts it like this: "Taking a taxi is cheaper than owning a car…energy is the same." Perhaps it is time to adopt energy solutions that take into account cost, efficiency and the impact on the environment.

To learn more about how to combat challenges posed by energy effectively, read the full article here.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and teiss websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

Business Reporter also hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events which bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. We have launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About UK Power Network Services

UK Power Networks Services describe what they offer in their slogan: The power to deliver a better future. They provide solutions to global energy challenges that enable their clients to take advantage of the energy transition and decentralisation.

They aim to provide more sustainable, affordable and secure energy systems. Through their long term expertise, integrated delivery, assured solutions and inspired thinking, they provide energy solutions that optimise existing assets and integrate new technologies to deliver improved performance and commercial benefits.

https://www.ukpowernetworksservices.co.uk/