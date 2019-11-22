The global cultured meat market is poised to grow by USD 200.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Cultured Meat Market Analysis Report by Product (Beef, Pork and lamb, and Poultry), by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024"

The market is driven by the growing prominence of cellular agriculture. In addition, the increasing demand for animal proteins is anticipated to further boost the growth of the cultured meat market.

The increasing prominence of cellular agriculture will be one of the major drivers in the global cultured meat market. Exponential population growth is resulting in the increased demand for meat and animal products. However, the prevalent livestock agriculture system is not able to meet the rising demand for meat due to factors such as negative environmental impact. This makes cellular agriculture the ideal alternative for meat production. Cellular agriculture is becoming popular among end-users because it is environmentally friendly and sustainable. The growing prominence of cellular agriculture has prompted numerous vendors in the meat industry to opt for this method of meat production. Moreover, government bodies of various countries are also promoting cultured meat production which will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cultured Meat Market Companies:

Appleton Meats

Appleton Meats operates the business under the cultured meat segment. The company offers a wide range of cultured meat. One of the key products offered by the company is Ground beef burger produced from cultured beef.

Aleph Farms Ltd.

Aleph Farms Ltd. operates business under the segment cultured meat. The company's key offering includes Bovine meat cultured from cow cells.

Cubiq Foods

Cubiq Foods has business operations under the Cultured meat segment. Some of the products offered by the company are CUBIQ SMART OMEGA-3, which is a dietary ingredient that can be used in a wide range of food recipes and CUBIQ SMART FAT.

Future Meat Technologies

Future Meat Technologies operates the business under the segment Cellular agriculture. The company is expected to offer cultured or cultivated chicken, lamb, and beef meat.

Integriculture Co. Ltd.

Integriculture Co. Ltd. operates the business through the segment Cultured meat. The company's key offering in the cultured meat market include CulNet System. The company is expected to offer cultured meat through a general-purpose large-scale cell culture technology that can be used in the preparation of a variety of food items such as beef steak, chicken steak, and meat rolls.

Cultured Meat Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Beef

Pork and lamb

Poultry

Cultured Meat Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

