Manufacturing Execution System Market and its Key Opportunities and Challenges - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Manufacturing Execution System Market by Deployment Type (On-Premises, On-Demand, and Hybrid), Offering (Software and Services), Process Industry (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas), Discrete Industry (Automotive, Medical Devices) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, was valued at USD 7.63 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 18.22 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2016 and 2022. A key demand drivers for this market are low deployment cost leading to effective ROI, increasing use of industrial automation in process & discrete industries, high adoption of MES owing to growing benefits in process and discrete industries, and the growing importance of regulatory compliance.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=536

The software market likely to hold a sizable chunk of the global manufacturing execution system market share

The software market is expected to hold a large percentage of the global manufacturing execution system industry. The increasing level of automation at industrial plants requires software to save time by monitoring and analyzing the performance data, improving the quality of the production, and reducing production time and waste. The services market is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022 as the significant functioning of MES is primarily depended on the post-implementation process, which includes software upgrades and updating according to the specific requirement of the customer.

The market for on-premises, on-demand and hybrid deployment type is expected to grow at high CAGR

The demand for the on-premises deployment type accounted for the largest share of the manufacturing execution system market in 2015. The security and control over data and access to the limited number of people are increasing the adoption of on-premises deployment type across industries such as automotive, food and beverages, oil and gas, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, among others. The market for on-demand and hybrid deployment type is expected to grow at a high CAGR between 2016 and 2022. The low cost of deployment, no requirement of capital expenditure, hardware/software maintenance, or tech support as it is provided through a third-party service provider is increasing its adoption among small and medium-sized companies.

The pharmaceuticals and life sciences industry is expected to dominate the market

The pharmaceuticals and life sciences industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing cost pressures, regulatory, and safety guidelines, as well as increasingly diverse product portfolios, have resulted in the high adoption of MES in this industry. The food and beverage industry is expected to grow at the highest rate in the global manufacturing execution system market. The players in the food and beverage industry are majorly focusing on offering technologically advanced and high-quality products while keeping the production costs to a minimum. Thus, there is a growing demand for manufacturing execution systems in the food and beverage industry.

Automotive industry to move at the highest rate

The automotive industry is expected to dominate and grow at the highest rate in the manufacturing execution system market in 2016. The automotive sector is one of the early adopters of manufacturing execution systems to remain competitive in the market. The use of manufacturing execution systems helps the industry to save time during assembling, resulting in increased productivity.

North America holds the largest share

North America held the largest share of the manufacturing execution system market during the forecast period. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in the overall manufacturing execution system market during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the APAC market include the increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various sectors such as automotive, power, and pharmaceuticals, where MES is much in demand. Moreover, China and India are considered to be the growth engines for the MES market in APAC.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Manufacturing Execution System Market"

69 - Tables

94 - Figures

187 - Pages

Enquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=536

The major players involved in the manufacturing execution system market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Andea Solutions (Poland), Dassault Systemes SA (France), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), SAP AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Werum IT Solutions GmbH (Germany).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Smart Factory Market by Technology (DCS, PLC, MES, ERP, SCADA, PAM, HMI, PLM), Component (Sensors, Industrial Robots, Machine Vision Systems, Industrial 3D Printing), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

Process Automation & Instrumentation Market by Instrument (Field Instrument, Control Valve, Analytical Instrument), Solution (APC, DCS, HMI, MES, PLC, Safety Automation, SCADA), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/manufacturing-execution-systems-mes.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mes.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg