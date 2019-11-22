Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that former Quebec and Shanghai Chapter Director of the Canada China Business Council ("CCBC"), Mr. Andre-Philippe Chenail, has accepted to serve as the Company's Director of International Operations and will join the Company's management team at its Montreal Head Office.

Mr. Chenail spent the past six years at the CCBC, serving as Quebec Chapter Director from 2013 to 2015 and as Shanghai Chapter Director in 2016 before returning to Canada and resuming his role of Quebec Chapter Director in 2017. While in Shanghai in 2016, Mr. Chenail was called to manage the CCBC office and represent the CCBC in its interactions with government and private companies in the Yangzi River Delta, as well as organize a number of high-profile events, including the official visits of Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Toronto Mayor John Tory to the region. He also organized the gala to celebrate the launch of the Montreal-Shanghai direct flight, attended by several dignitaries from both cities. Whether it was in Shanghai or Montreal, he was generally responsible for helping to increase CCBC membership, coordinating with teams in China and Canada to share their perspectives on how to facilitate global business initiatives and manage relations with Chinese government stakeholders in Canada.

"In my previous role of Director at the CCBC, I had an opportunity to follow Peak's progress over the past few years and I'm very impressed with what the Company has been able to accomplish in the Chinese commercial lending space," commented Mr. Chenail. "Having interacted with Canadian financial institutions and government officials in an effort to help Canadian businesses successfully operate in China, I believe Peak has a real opportunity to position itself as a key partner to Canadian financial institutions and Canadian businesses looking to be successful in China," concluded Mr. Chenail.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

