Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas secures 42 MW order with 27-year service agreement in Sweden

News release from Vestas Northern and Central Europe

Hamburg, 22 November 2019



Vestas has secured an order from Fu-Gen AG, a Swiss developer for the 42 MW wind project Fjällboheden northwest of Skellefteå in Northern Sweden. To maximise the project's power production in the site's cold climate, Vestas provides ten V150-4.2 MW turbines equipped with the Vestas Anti-Icing System, which efficiently minimises ice formation on blades.

"This project is a major first milestone for Fu-Gen and its partner Abraxas Capital Management in the Swedish market. We are delighted to have Vestas as the supplier of turbines and of the AOM service agreement and look forward to a fruitful cooperation for the future", says Matthias Rapp, Chairman of Fu-Gen AG.

"With the Fjällboheden project, Vestas once again demonstrates the ability to offer wind energy solutions and services that optimise the cost of energy in a demanding climatic environment, while at the same time create maximum value for our valued customer", states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 27-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021, while commissioning is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Christina Schmidt

Communications Partner

Vestas Northern & Central Europe

Tel: +49 40 46778 5153

Mobile: +49

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 108 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 91 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 25,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

