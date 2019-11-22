The "Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Bakery Cereals Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bakery cereals sector in the Eastern Europe was the fourth largest market globally with a value share of 7.4% in 2018. It was valued at US$39,267.7 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2018-2023.

Summary

Bread rolls was the largest category in the sector, accounting for 60.1% of overall value sales in the same year. The Eastern European bakery cereals market was fragmented with the top five companies accounting for just 10.1% of overall value sales in 2018. Food drink specialists was the leading distribution channel in the region with a total value share of 37%, while flexible packaging was the most commonly used pack material in the sector.

Scope

Sector overview: Provides an overview of the sector size, value, and volume growth analysis, across regions.

Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of bakery cereals products by categories across the key countries in the Eastern Europe region.

High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Eastern Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

Health Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the health wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall bakery cereals sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of bakery cereals products in the Eastern Europe region, in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering bakery cereals with health wellness attributes in the same year.

Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Eastern Europe region and analyzes the growth of private label products in the region.

Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for bakery cereals across the key countries in the Eastern Europe region, in 2018. It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets supermarkets, convenience stores, food drinks specialists, eRetailers, department stores, cash carries and warehouse clubs, and others, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, and other retailers.

Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of bakery cereals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (regional analysis)

Market size analysis Eastern Europe compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth analysis by country

Growth analysis by category

3. Growth potential by countries in Eastern Europe

Risk and reward analysis opportunity scores

4. Market size and growth analysis

Overview value and volume growth analysis by country

Growth contribution analysis by country

Share of bakery cereals compared to other food sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and bakery cereals category

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. Country profiles

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

Bulgaria

6. Success stories

7. Company and brand analysis

Leading companies in Eastern Europe bakery cereals sector

Company and brand share analysis

Leading companies by categories, in Eastern Europe bakery cereals sector

Leading brands by categories, in Eastern Europe bakery cereals sector

Private label penetration in the Eastern Europe bakery cereals sector

8. Health wellness analysis

Health wellness analysis overview

Health wellness market growth analysis by country

Health wellness analysis key product attributes and consumer benefits

Leading health wellness companies by market share

9. Key distribution channels

Leading distribution channels by country

Leading distribution channels by category

10. Key packaging formats

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

11. Challenges and future outlook

Key challenges

Future outlook

Companies Mentioned

Uno Bakery Corp.

ETI Gida San. ve Tic.

Mondelz International

Titan Sa

Yildiz Holding AS

Vel Pitar S.A.

Cereal Partners

The Kellogg Company

Chipita S.A.

United Bakeries A.S.

Prestige 96 Ltd.

OneDayMore

