The global geomarketing software market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 26% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005255/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global geomarketing software market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Geomarketing software offers a quick and reliable way to reach a large number of customers and thus helps companies deliver the desired customer experience. Businesses are increasingly adopting geomarketing software to focus on their core business processes and enhance operational efficiencies. Many customer-centric industries such as BFSI, retail, travel and tourism, and media and entertainment adopt geomarketing software to find new ways of reaching out to customers through interactive services and targeted campaigns. The growing need to improve business efficiencies is expected to boost the demand for geomarketing software during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40187

As per Technavio, the use of AI in geomarketing software for digital advertising will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Geomarketing Software Market: Use of AI in Geomarketing Software for Digital Advertising

The integration of AI in geomarketing software is helping businesses improve customer experience. AI analyzes customer behavior and then serves them the relevant advertisements, thereby increasing the number of conversions. Also, AI helps enterprises interpret large amounts of customer data and create personalized advertisements to improve the efficiency of an advertisement campaign. This trend of integrating AI in geomarketing software is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

"The advent of big data and location-based analytics and the evolution of programmatic advertisement buying are other factors that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Geomarketing Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global geomarketing software marketby deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), location (outdoor and indoor), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the rising adoption of mobile devices for personal and professional purposes in the region. However, the APAC region is expected to witness highest incremental growth over the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and the adoption of new technologies by end-users.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005255/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/