Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 22.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929138 ISIN: US00846U1016 Ticker-Symbol: AG8 
Frankfurt
22.11.19
11:59 Uhr
70,00 Euro
-0,68
-0,96 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,46
71,05
15:05
70,68
71,27
15:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC70,00-0,96 %