PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx can now be used as an aid in identifying HNSCC patients for treatment with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Europe

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that its PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay is now labeled for use in HNSCC in the European Union.

The assay is CE-IVD-marked as an aid in identifying HNSCC patients for treatment with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy manufactured by Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada). KEYTRUDA, as monotherapy or in combination with platinum and 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of metastatic or unresectable recurrent HNSCC in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 with a CPS 1.

PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx is the only clinical trial-proven PD-L1 assay CE-IVD-marked as an aid in identifying HNSCC patients for treatment with KEYTRUDA. PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx is now CE-IVD-marked as a companion diagnostic to KEYTRUDA in three tumor indications NSCLC, urothelial carcinoma, and HNSCC. In the United States, the FDA approved PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx in a HNSCC indication in June.

"PD-L1 is an essential biomarker for anti-PD-1 therapies like KEYTRUDA," said Sam Raha, president of Agilent's Diagnostics and Genomics Group. "The expanded indication of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx will give physicians in Europe critical information to inform first-line treatment decisions for patients with metastatic or unresectable recurrent HNSCC and provide the diagnostic confidence of a clinically relevant test."

HNSCC is the seventh most common cancer worldwide3 and accounts for more than 90% of head and neck cancer cases.4 In Europe, approximately 170,000 new head and neck cancer cases are diagnosed annually.5 Worldwide, the five-year overall survival rate for HNSCC is approximately 40-50%.6

KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that increases the ability of the body's immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. KEYTRUDA blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes, which may affect both tumor cells and healthy cells. KEYTRUDA and other targeted immunotherapies are revolutionizing cancer treatment, and their therapeutic value is being demonstrated across a growing list of cancer types.

Agilent is a worldwide leader in partnering with pharmaceutical companies to develop immunohistochemical-based diagnostics for cancer therapy. Agilent developed PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx in collaboration with Merck. PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx also helps physicians identify non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and urothelial carcinoma patients for treatment with KEYTRUDA. PD-L1 expression in NSCLC tissues is interpreted using Tumor Proportion Score (TPS). PD-L1 expression in urothelial carcinoma tissues is interpreted using Combined Positive Score (CPS). PD-L1 expression in HNSCC tissues can be interpreted using CPS and/or TPS.

