The "Denmark General Insurance: Key trends and Opportunities to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

The author's 'Denmark General Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Danish general insurance segment.

The author's 'Denmark General Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Danish general insurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2014-2018) and forecast period (2018-2023).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Danish economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the Danish general insurance industry.

Comparison of Danish general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.

A comprehensive overview of the Danish economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.

Danish insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Danish general insurance industry's market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

Distribution channels deployed by the Danish general insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors' profiles.

Scope

Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Danish general insurance segment, and each category within it.

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Danish general insurance segment.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.

Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Reasons to buy

It provides historical values for the Danish general insurance segment for the report's 2014-2018 review period, and projected figures for the 2018-2023 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Danish general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2023.

It analyzes the various distribution channels for general insurance products in Denmark.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in Denmark, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Chapter 3 Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Premiums and Profitability

Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 5 Key Trends by Lines of Business Retail and Commercial

Lines of Business

Commercial Line of Business

Retail Line of Business

Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business KPIs, Market Share and Concentration

Property Insurance

Motor Insurance

Liability Insurance

Financial Lines Insurance

Marine, Aviation and Transit Insurance

Personal Accident Insurance

Other Insurance

Chapter 7 Distribution Overview

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 10 Insurtech

Chapter 11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Tryg Forsikring A/S

Codan Forsikring A/S

Gefion Insurance A/S

Topdanmark Forsikring A/S

Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S

LB Forsikring A/S

GF Forsikring A/S

Kbstdernes Forsikring, gensidig

Nykredit Forsikring A/S

Forsikringsselskabet PrivatSikring A/S

Snderjysk Forsikring G/S

Dansk Boligforsikring A/S

Thisted Forsikring A/S

Forsikringsselskabet Nrsikring A/S

DSV Insurance A/S

Lokal Forsikring G/S

PenSam Forsikring A/S

Europiske Rejseforsikring A/S

rsted Insurance A/S

MELES Insurance A/S

Dansk Sforsikring G/S

NEM Forsikring A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/524e04

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005283/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900