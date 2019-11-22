SGS Academy's Digital Portfolio Includes Courses in Management System Standards, Quality, Food Safety, Human Rights and More

In line with new technologies and market demand, SGS Academy has developed a wide range of digital courses to meet the training needs of today's workforce.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / Today's workers are faced with rapidly advancing technology and fast-changing regulations. 75% of workers report feeling stressed and overwhelmed, with too many demands. Distractions have reduced the time available for training and development to just 1% of a typical workweek. By simplifying access to training and increasing student flexibility, digital learning has become the go-to training methodology for most of the modern workforce.

Our wide variety of digital courses are designed to meet the needs of today's workforce, enabling employees to enhance their skills and stay up to date with industry requirements. They provide employers with full visibility of learner engagement. Our portfolio covers a wide range of topics, including management systems, occupational health and safety, food safety, quality, energy, medical devices and human rights.

MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS DIGITAL COURSES

ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Introduction

ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems Introduction

ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems Introduction

IATF 16949:2016 Automotive Quality Management Systems Introduction

ISO 45001:20018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems Implementation

ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Integrated Management Systems

ISO 50001:2018 Energy Management Systems Introduction

ISO 50001:2018 Energy Management System Internal Auditor

OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY DIGITAL COURSES

Work Permit Systems

Inspections

Confined Spaces

Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment

Hazardous Chemical Substances

Incident Investigation

Personal Protective Equipment and Ergonomics

Root Cause Analysis

Safety Leadership for Supervisors and Safety Officers

The Role of ILO in Health and Safety

FOOD SAFETY DIGITAL COURSES

FSSC 22000 v5 Food Safety Systems Certification Introduction

FSSC 22000 v5 Food Safety Systems Certification Internal Auditor

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) Introduction

MEDICAL DEVICES DIGITAL COURSES

Introduction to the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR)

Introduction to the EU In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulation (IVDR)

HUMAN RIGHTS DIGITAL COURSE

Human Rights Awareness

COMING SOON

ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Management Systems Implementation

Risk-Based Thinking

Social Systems

CQI/IRCA ISO 9001 Quality Management System Blended

ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems Implementation

Our courses can be booked online through our global learning management system, available in over 28 countries. Learners have 365 days to complete their courses successfully, and can track their performance and download completion certificates. In addition, learners and employers can access learning history reports.

ABOUT SGS ACADEMY

A global leader in professional training, SGS Academy has unrivaled expertise in professional development training. Our courses enable learners to gain the skills and knowledge they need to stay up to date with industry regulations and best practices and to advance in their careers. Businesses can rely on SGS Academy to help them to develop and retain talent, reduce risk, enhance quality and efficiency and become more sustainable.

For more information, please contact:

Sinziana Buliarca

International Account Manager

SGS Academy

t: +44 (0) 1276 697707

SOURCE: SGS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567655/SGS-Academys-Digital-Portfolio-Includes-Courses-in-Management-System-Standards-Quality-Food-Safety-Human-Rights-and-More