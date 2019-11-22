WONGDOODY Transformation Powers Unprecedented Hiring Growth

The award-winning agency increases staff 75%, continues 50% women in leadership

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / WONGDOODY, an award-winning creative agency using technology and marketing to transform customer experiences, added more new faces across its offices in Seattle, New York, and Los Angeles since late July. By the end of fiscal year 2019, WONGDOODY will have increased its staff more than 75% in order to provide Fortune 500 clients with experience-led transformations that combine big and thick data to shift the customer experience (CX) to the human experience (HX).

Key roles include:

Jillian Shapiro joins as Director of Digital and Data Marketing. An experienced technologist, Shapiro will drive data solutions and customer insights strategy for WONGDOODY by integrating data and digital product with big agency savvy. Shapiro was most recently at Anomaly, MDC Partners, and Omnicom Media.

Holly Cowan brings over 12 years account management expertise from Publicis, Lloyd & Co., and PR Collaborative. Cowan will lead WONGDOODY's client services group.

Andrea Wedderburn, an award-winning corporate communications leader specializing in technology PR and marketing having worked with SAP, Concur, Synology, and Boeing, joins as Marketing and Public Relations Manager.

"We all have diverse backgrounds, lifestyles and unique POVs on the world. As a group we challenge beliefs as we push toward deeper creative thinking that leads us to unexpected, insightful business solutions for our clients. We are constantly seeking out and adding diverse talent to our WONGDOODY community. I'm proud we are leading the change in our industry," says Skyler Mattson, president of WONGDOODY.

Additional new hires include Stephen Bernier, Senior Art Director; Andrew Jasperse, Senior Designer; Minna Kim and Gail Savage, Studio Artists; Ruth Edwards, UX Designer; Natalie Moore, Senior Digital Product Manager; Lexi Stevenson, Content Producer; Lindsay Bertsche, Project Manager; Samuel Chudnoff, Account Director; Haley Schlatter and Stephen Horrell, Account Executives; Bianca Brunsdon, HR Assistant; Jennifer Gauthier, Recruiter; and Craig Parker, IT Specialist.

ABOUT WONGDOODY

As a human experience company powered by Infosys, WONGDOODY is an award-winning creative agency that is internationally recognized for branding, retail, and consumer insights. Using big and thick data to drive the human experience (HX), WONGDOODY is building transformative experiences, driving sales, and creating customer loyalty while helping brands scale.

WONGDOODY was acquired by Infosys to help CMOs and CIOs revolutionize customer experience (CX) and digital transformation. With offices in Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York, clients include Amazon, T-Mobile, and other Fortune 500 companies.

