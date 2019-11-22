Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTC PINK: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with Dilbert International Ltd, an England and Wales private Company who introduces Paytogo: https://paytogo.app starting in Portugal and the United Kingdom.



Upco developed an advanced eWallet system (UpcoPay), a front-end app with robust back-end software. Upco's E wallet manages transaction tracking, reporting and a full range of other functions.



This solution is based on live transaction processing through integration with Upco's banking partners. Upco is gearing up to offer checking accounts to consumers, and Upco's banking partners will handle all financial and compliance activities. This strategy will put Upco's financial institution partners more in front of the E wallet users. Upco opens the door for loyalty programs.



Paytogo.app users living in Europe will be integrated into the E wallet "UpcoPay". The terms of the recently signed Collaborative Agreement enables the users to pay and transfer funds thanks to a personal checking account and Prepaid card.



Directly after Dilbert has introduced the Paytogo.app users to the UpcoPay E wallet, international money transfer, credit and debit card facilities will be implemented for the user.



Massimo Travagli Managing Director of Paytogo North America LLC and Paytogo Brazil LTD stated, " the UpcoPay e-wallet fits perfectly in our expansion and distribution plan for Europe. Our users will have a better pay and transfer service and a therefor more complete products on their mobile."



"This is another milestone for our company" commented Mr. Andrea Pagani, Chairman of the Board of Upco, "In a rapidly evolving world, technology has reinvented commerce, and digital purchases are becoming more mobile based, this alters the role the payment industry plays in this transition . We strongly believe that UpcoPay will have a role in this evolution.

Upco also reports that Mr. Franco Zanichelli, has resigned from the board of directors for personal reasons. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Zanichelli for his contribution to Upco.

