Investigators have accused the Bad Staffelstein-based business of having purchased incorrectly-declared modules from China and evading around €23 million in import duties. The company's head office and the private apartments of board members have been searched.From pv magazine Germany. Although the minimum import price applied by the EU to Chinese solar modules imported by European businesses ended 14 months ago, Germany's customs authorities are continuing to investigate alleged breaches of the trade measure. The customs investigation office in Munich today announced Nuremberg-based investigators ...

