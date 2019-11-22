Clear Leisure Plc - Update on Proceeds from Mediapolis Land Auction

22 November 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Update onProceeds from Mediapolis Land Auction

Further to the announcement of 19 September 2019, the Company reports that the Court of Ivrea met today to consider the proposed allocation of funds from the sale of the Mediapolis land assets in favor of the Mediapolis Bankruptcy Trustee, ("Fallimento Mediapolis Srl"). The result of the meeting is expected to be received by the Company's lawyers within the next few days. Once received, the Company will issue a futher update. Should the Court rule in favour of Fallimento Mediapolis Srl, it will be responsible for distributing such funds in favor of Clear Leisure 2017 Limited, less certain expenses.

