Clear Leisure Plc - Update on Proceeds from Mediapolis Land Auction

PR Newswire

London, November 22

22 November 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Update onProceeds from Mediapolis Land Auction

Further to the announcement of 19 September 2019, the Company reports that the Court of Ivrea met today to consider the proposed allocation of funds from the sale of the Mediapolis land assets in favor of the Mediapolis Bankruptcy Trustee, ("Fallimento Mediapolis Srl"). The result of the meeting is expected to be received by the Company's lawyers within the next few days. Once received, the Company will issue a futher update. Should the Court rule in favour of Fallimento Mediapolis Srl, it will be responsible for distributing such funds in favor of Clear Leisure 2017 Limited, less certain expenses.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating / John Mackay

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of

companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of the management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and AI sectors. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk

© 2019 PR Newswire