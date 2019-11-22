The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said the solar generation capacity is expected to come online in the second quarter of 2021. The tender will constitute the fifth phase of the mammoth 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has finally confirmed Saudi energy company ACWA Power was the winner of the tender for the fifth phase of the huge Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Media reports last month suggested the Saudi bidder was in prime position to secure the 900 MW tender and the tendering authority today confirmed the winning ...

