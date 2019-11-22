An easing in trade tensions, a bottoming-out of global manufacturing activity and the continuation of cautious policy support will aid the stabilization in China's economy next year. Acknowledging that the People's Bank of China and the fiscal authorities have stepped up support this year, the Goldman economists still see the need for further easing in 2020, "with an emphasis on fiscal measures". The rise in China's consumer price inflation in the course of the swine fever outbreak this year has presented a challenge to policymakers as it has been coupled with deflation in the industrial sector.

