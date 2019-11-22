SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the impact of reverse logistics on spend management and supply chain.

Reverse logistics plays a critical role in the businesses' bottom line. There are possibilities that products do not perform up to their expected abilities and need to be replaced or discarded. Manufacturers then have to engage a logistics service to pick up the problem product from the customer for repairing or replacing. This can impact the company's supply chain and spend management significantly.

At SpendEdge, we understand that manufacturing companies invest handsomely in their own reverse logistics efforts. Therefore, we have highlighted how it can be an opportunity for companies to understand if the company's engineering and customer service standards are executed right.

Impact of Reverse Logistics on Spend Management and Supply Chain

Improving customer satisfaction

Many times, a product fails to live up to the expectations of customers. Reverse logistics provides an opportunity for the company to assuage the bitter customer experience. It provides a chance to enhance customer services as customers prefer companies that attend to their concerns in time and in a dignified manner.

A cost-effective source of ready customer feedback

A chance to improve the supply chain

The insights gained during the process help companies improve the manufacturing process and various components involved in the manufacturing cycle. This helps the manufacturers to forecast the need for raw materials and avoid wastage at all levels of the process, thereby improving the supply chain.

