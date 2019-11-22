FUTURE PLC Retains #1 comScore US Rank for Third Straight Month, and #1 ComScore UK Rank for 11th Straight Month

F uture Sites Engaging Top Readership for Buyers Making Holiday Campaign Decisions

Future Sites Garnering 44% of the Technology News Category and 30% of the Total US Internet audience

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / Future plc (LSE:FUTR), the global platform for specialist media, announced today that it has earned the top spot in comScore's US media rankings for the third straight month. The publisher of worldwide publications that are the leading authorities in technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative, photography, home interest, education, and television, Future plc has strengthened its US position while earning the same top spot for the eleventh straight month in the UK. The comScore Rankings for October demonstrate that Future's publications reach 44% of the Technology News category and 30% of the total US Internet audience.

"Our publications enrich the lives of millions of special interest readers, aficionados and experts across so many fields," said Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future. "To our advertisers, it's vital to get close to these influencers as they enter the purchase cycle. We are most appreciative of the hard work this recognition reflects on the part of our editors and other professionals. These rankings are truly well-earned praise."

Future's best-ever comScore number was powered by year on year (YoY) growth across many of its key brands. In October, PC Gamer saw its total unique visitors grow by 64% UK and 71% US YoY, GamesRadar grow by 127% UK / 98% US, and Android Central grow by 50% US. These record-breaking audience numbers continued across Future's T3, Live Science, What Hi-Fi?, Guitar World and Real Homes websites, all recording their best-ever monthly comScore numbers in both the UK & US in October.

(#1 ranking = 79.585M unique US visitors / 16.210M unique UK visitors. Source: comScore Media Metrix Media Trend, October 2019 - unique visitors, US desktop age 2+, total mobile 18+; UK desktop age 6+, total mobile 18+)

Note to editors

Future is an award-winning global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams.

The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.

The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with over 75 publications and over 568 bookazines published per year, totalling global circulation of 1.5 million. The Magazine portfolio spans technology, games and entertainment, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

