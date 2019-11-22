The global vaccine adjuvants market is poised to grow by USD 401.94 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005305/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global vaccine adjuvants market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 153-page research report with TOC on "Vaccine Adjuvants Market Analysis Report by Application (Infectious diseases, Cancer, and Other diseases), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024"

The market is driven by initiatives to increase awareness about immunization programs and access to vaccines. In addition, the development of nanoparticle adjuvants is anticipated to further boost the growth of the vaccine adjuvants market.

Infants and children are prone to deadly diseases like hepatitis B, measles, and tetanus, which can cause serious harm. The lack of immunization awareness can lead to the propagation of such deadly diseases when simple measures could eradicate them completely. Therefore, raising awareness about immunization programs and increasing the access to vaccines is important. Awareness campaigns such as the World Immunization Week are celebrated at the end of April every year to raise awareness about how immunization and vaccination can fight against a host of diseases. Such initiatives will lead to an increase in the demand for vaccine adjuvants, thereby driving market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Vaccine Adjuvants Market Companies:

Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc. operates the business under biopharmaceuticals segment. The product offered by the company is QS-21 Stimulon. It is a purified, natural saponin isolated from the soapbark tree Quillaja saponaria Molina with potential immunoadjuvant activity. When co-administered with vaccine peptides, QS21 may increase the total antitumoral vaccine-specific antibody responses and cytotoxic T-cell responses.

Avanti Polar Lipids Inc.

Avanti Polar Lipids Inc. operates the business under several segments, which include research products, cGMP manufacturing, adjuvants, analytical services, Lipidomics, formulations, equipment, and custom services. The company's key offerings include MPLA (PHAD) and 3D-PHAD.

Croda International Plc

Croda International Plc has business operations under various segments, namely personal care, life sciences, performance technologies, and industrial chemicals. Some of the products offered by the company are aluminium hydroxide and aluminium phosphate gel.

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. operates the business under two segments, which include CSL Behring and Seqirus. The company's key offering includes MF59, which is an immunologic adjuvant used in vaccines.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates the business through the following segments: pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare. The company's key offerings in the vaccine adjuvants market include AS03 and AS04.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Vaccine Adjuvants Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Infectious diseases

Cancer

Other diseases

Vaccine Adjuvants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on HealthCare include:

Vaccines Market Global Vaccines Market by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and type (prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccines).

Pediatric Vaccine Market Global Pediatric Vaccine Market by product (conjugate vaccines and others, live-attenuated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and inactivated vaccines) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005305/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com