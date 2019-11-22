SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the benefits of SWOT analysis for procurement organizations.

The risk of disruption has increased manifold with the expansion of supply chains. Companies move goods over long distances and increase the number of transfer points in the transportation process. This results in in-route delays. The situation escalates further if organizations start adding volumes from new businesses to lower costs. The lack of centralized management in extended supply chains makes it difficult for organizations to control costs.

At SpendEdge, we understand that performing SWOT analysis can help companies analyze the role of the supply chain. Therefore, we have highlighted the key benefits of an effective SWOT analysis.

Benefits of SWOT Analysis for Organizations

Cost-effective

This is one of the major benefits of performing SWOT. Any procurement official capable of identifying the vendors' core competencies, their willingness to extend favorable payment terms, and the ability to hold inventory for extended periods can perform a SWOT analysis. They just require a comprehensive understanding of the organization's inventory management practices.

Provides a visual overview of the business

SWOT analysis is represented in the form of a two-by-two matrix with each quadrant representing strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This provides an understandable view of the company's strategic sourcing process and the supply chain. A SWOT analysis template determines discrepancies provides opportunities to capitalize on them.

Unveils new opportunities

Companies often fail to identify opportunities to improve the supply chain. By conducting a SWOT analysis, organizations can easily identify opportunities and utilize them to implement new cost reduction initiatives within the strategic planning process. This can significantly improve the turnaround time of incoming parts and materials.

