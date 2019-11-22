Pakistan's central bank kept its main interest rate at 13.25% on Friday, having recently stopped hiking rates as data on the economy has begun to show that inflation is steadying. It was the ninth increase since the start of 2018 as the country faced rising inflation, a big current account deficit and downward pressure on its rupee currency. Under the terms of the $6 billion bailout, the government has put in place tough measures to meet a fiscal deficit target set by the IMF.

