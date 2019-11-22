Orbex Wins Best Forex Broker 2019 Award

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global financial services provider Orbex has been crowned "Best Forex Broker" for 2019.

The award was bestowed upon the broker by the UK-based publication Global Business Outlook. This came as part of their annual award program that recognizes the best in the business on a global scale and across a wide range of sectors, including finance, insurance, technology and banking.

The win was celebrated at a particularly exciting time for the company, having just commemorated its 9th anniversary as a regulated financial services provider.

"2019 has been a year of significant achievement for Orbex. And for our efforts to be recognized by such a well-respected and internationally acclaimed establishment is a true testament to the strides we have made," said Managing Director, Mohammed Yaghi.

In addition to the 9-year anniversary and the title of Best Forex Broker, Orbex has recently completely revamped their services, launching an all-new set of account types catering to a wider range of trading styles, and offering highly competitive trading conditions including spreads as low as zero.

The broker also recently obtained a new license from the FSC, the Mauritius-based regulatory board, making Orbex's services accessible to more clients in more countries around the world, and increasing the available leverage for clients who trade with the Mauritius-regulated entity.

"So many exciting things are happening for the Orbex trading community and it's an honor to see our hard-work pay off in such a rewarding manner. We promise our traders that we're only going to get bigger and better from here!" Yaghi added.

This award has been added to the list of titles Orbex has obtained over the years, including "Best Trading Education Provider", "Best Analysis Provider" and "Best Strategy Provider", in keeping with the company's philosophy of promoting an informed and responsible approach to the forex markets.

About Orbex

Orbex Limited is an award-winning global forex broker, fully licensed and regulated by CySEC. Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, Orbex specializes in the provision of access to the world's largest and most liquid financial markets.

Orbex Global is fully licensed and regulated by FSC Mauritius and headquartered in Ebene, Mauritius.

The companies offer multiple asset trading including forex, indices, commodities and metals. With a focus on research, analysis and enhanced security of client funds, Orbex upholds a reputation of seasoned expertise within the industry.

