Technavio has been monitoring the ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market in APAC and the market is poised to grow by USD 95.64 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005309/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled opthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 132-page research report with TOC on "Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC Analysis Report by Application (Ophthalmic lens and Precision optics), by Geography (China, Japan, Thailand, The Philippines, and Rest of APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the expansion of lens and precision optics manufacturing facilities in APAC. In addition, the adoption of new materials impacting machine manufacturers in optics industry is anticipated to further boost the growth of the ophthalmic lens and precision optics manufacturing machines market in APAC.

Market players are focusing on increasing their production activities due to the growing demand for precision optics and ophthalmic lenses products among consumers. Vendors are hence, making heavy investments for the expansion of their production capacities and installation of new and advanced precision optics and ophthalmic lenses manufacturing machines. This is encouraging eyeglass lens manufacturing companies such as Philippines-based subsidiary of Hoya Corp. and Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to open new manufacturing facilities. Thus, the expansion of lens and precision optics manufacturing facilities in APAC is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Companies in Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC:

Bühler AG

Bühler AG is headquartered in Switzerland and operates the business under the segments Grains Food and Advanced Materials. The company offers Ophthalmic optics solutions and supplies vacuum thin-film coating technology for various end-users.

Coburn Technologies Inc.

Coburn Technologies Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following product segments: Surfacing, Finishing, and Ophthalmic. The company offers Precision optics manufacturing machines and has also launched Spectrum Prismatic Lens Blocker.

Hanil Vacuum Co. Ltd.

Hanil Vacuum Co. Ltd. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and operates under the product segment: Vacuum Coating Equipment. The company offers Ophthalmic lens vacuum coating system and Precision optics manufacturing machines for various end-users.

Lenstech Opticals Pvt. Ltd.

Lenstech Opticals Pvt. Ltd. is headquartered in India and offers products through the following product segments: Lens Surfacing Machine, Blockers, Best Lens Calculator Software, Free Form (Digital) System, Gauges, Lens Preparation Units, Dip Hard Coating Machines, Lens Marking Machines, and Anti-reflection Coating Machines.

Luneau Technology Group

Luneau Technology Group is headquartered in France and offers products through the following product segments: Diagnostic, Refraction, Edger, Mechanical Tracer, and Optical Trace Blocking Centering. The company offers Precision optics manufacturing machines for various end-users.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Ophthalmic lens

Precision optics

Ophthalmic Lens and Precision Optics Manufacturing Machines Market in APAC Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials are:

Ophthalmic Lens Market Global Ophthalmic Lens Market by product (spectacle lens, contact lens, and IOLs) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005309/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com