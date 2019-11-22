Web Presence: City of Fort Pierce Welcomes New Business Owners

Mayor Linda Hudson hosted a networking event for new business owners in the city of Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / On November 15th, 2019, the yacht club at 700 Indian River Drive was bustling with new business owners. Some were new to Florida; others had just relocated in-state. All were looking to introduce themselves and their businesses to new and influential community members in Fort Pierce.

Mayor Linda Hudson orchestrated the networking event so that new business owners could make connections and feel welcomed into the community. One new member in particular, Mark Youssef, made an impression after explaining how he intends to make a positive impact in the lives of those in Fort Pierce.

Mark Youssef is an experienced pharmacist and the owner of Rite Care Pharmacy, located at the NW corner of Virginia Avenue and 25th Street. His store is conveniently within walking distance of Lawnwood Hospital. Despite a plethora of drug stores in the city of Fort Pierce, Mark Youssef plans to make Rite Care Pharmacy different from the rest.

"How many times have you gone to a drug store to drop off a prescription, only to be told to wait for one or two hours?" said Mark Youssef. "Sometimes they even tell you to come back the next day. How many times have you gone to pick up your Rx, only to find out it's not ready or the price is too high? I have worked at one of the big drug chains for over nine years and i am fully aware of all these issues. I can tell you that these issues never happened at my old pharmacy and certainly will never happen at my new store."

Although this is Mark Youssef's first pharmacy in Fort Pierce, he is no stranger to owning successful businesses. Before moving to this city, Mark Youssef ran a lucrative pharmacy in Port Saint Lucie. He plans to do the same in Fort Pierce.

"At my place, we treat our customers like family members," said Mark Youssef. "You will feel that when you try our pharmacy. We offer a lot of services, including free delivery. No matter where you live in Fort Pierce, I guarantee you that we will get your prescription at your door at no charge."

This announcement came as welcome news to the residents of Fort Pierce. Many senior citizens who cannot drive will no longer need to count on others to deliver their prescriptions. Busy families also look forward to the convenience Mark Youssef's delivery service will provide.

Mark Youssef is also the president of Aghapy Properties LLC, which owns several residential and commercial rental properties across the state of Florida in Vero Beach, Orlando, Tampa, and Zephyrhills. As a community leader, Mark Youssef is proud to contribute to the city.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567699/City-of-Fort-Pierce-Welcomes-New-Business-Owners