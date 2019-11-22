Regulatory News:

The Getlink SE (Paris:GET)Board of Directors has co-opted Mr Giancarlo Guenzi as a director today. He will replace Mr Giovanni Castellucci (who has resigned from his position as a director) for the remainder of his term of office. The ratification of this co-optation will be proposed at the Ordinary General Meeting of the company called to approve the financial statements for the 2019 financial year.

Giancarlo Guenzi, 64, is the General Manager of Atlantia, Chairman of Telepass S.p.a. and Director of Abertis HoldCo S.A and Azzura Airport S.r.I. He is a graduate of the University of Rome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005316/en/

Contacts:

Getlink SE

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491

Email: press@getlinkgroup.com

For other media enquiries contact

Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467

For investor enquiries

Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749

Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com