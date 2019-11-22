LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, November 22
Lancashire Holdings Limited
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company was notified on 21 November 2019 by Sally Williams, Non-Executive Director, that on 10 September 2019, through an automatic dividend reinvestment scheme, she acquired 8 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £7.10 per share.
Following this transaction, Sally Williams has an interest in the Company of 1,422 common shares, representing 0.0007%.
The notification, made in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), is set out below:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sally Williams
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|b)
|LEI
|5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: BMG5361W1047
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of common shares through automatic dividend reinvestment scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
-Volume
-Price
8
£56.84
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-09-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market
Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification
|Christopher Head
Company Secretary
22 November 2019
|+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com