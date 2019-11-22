The shaker bottles market in US is expected to grow by USD 32.54 billion during the period 2024-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled shaker bottles market in US 2020-2024

The focus on physical fitness among consumers in the US has grown considerably in recent years. This is evident from the increase in demand for gyms as well as health and fitness clubs. Health conscious consumers are opting for subscription models or membership plans in healthcare centers. Thus, the growing consumer base of gyms and fitness clubs is expected to boost the demand for nutritional and healthy sports drinks, which in turn will drive the demand for shaker bottles during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, rising popularity of recyclable plastic shaker bottles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Shaker Bottles Market In US: Popularity of Recyclable Plastic Shaker Bottles

Vendors operating in the shaker bottles market are investing in the marketing and sale of recyclable or eco-friendly shaker bottles. These initiatives from market participants are an effective contribution toward environmental sustainability. Shaker bottle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on producing shaker bottles made from FDA-approved recyclable materials such as recyclable HDPE and recyclable PP. Thus, rising popularity of recyclable plastic shaker bottles is further anticipated to contribute to the shaker bottles market growth in the US during the forecast period.

"Widening online presence of retailers and growing popularity or dual-storage shaker bottles are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Shaker Bottles Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the shaker bottles market in US by application (other supplement mixes and protein mixes) and type (plastic, stainless steel, and others).

Plastic type shaker bottles led the market share in 2019, followed by stainless steel and other types respectively as they are affordable and easily available through both online and offline distribution channels.

