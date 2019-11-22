Web Presence: DG Contracting Reviews Praise Firm's Hardworking, Friendly, and Respectful Team

Reviews for Spokane's DG Contracting praise company's service, products, and finish as five-star testimonials continue to stack up for the Washington-based contracting firm

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / An established and trusted home improvement and roofing contractor based in Spokane, Washington, and serving the city and surrounding areas, DG Contracting's commitment to quality, value, and service is reflected in the firm's growing wealth of five-star reviews. As reviews continue to praise DG Contracting for everything from its friendly and respectful team to its work ethic and finish, the Spokane-based business has selected a number of recent testimonials to showcase from delighted clients including Ruthanne, Carl, and David.

"Excellent experience," says recent DG Contracting client Ruthanne. "Professional and courteous staff, they were very quiet and kept the area clean all the time," reveals Ruthanne. "Love our new roof," she adds.

Client Carl, meanwhile, praises DG Contracting for being honest, reliable, and hardworking. "The DG Contracting crew is also polite, friendly, and very respectful of customer property," he further explains of his own recent experience. "They worked very hard, and it really shows in the quality of the finished product," Carl continues. "Wonderful job on my roof," he adds.

Another delighted and recent DG Contracting client is David. "Thank you, DG Contracting, for being prompt, punctual, professional, courteous, and showing the utmost respect for our home, and our considerations," he says. "It's been a blessing to work with you, and we all give you two thumbs up, and will recommend DG Contracting to anyone that asks," adds the client.

Dozens of further five-star reviews from recent clients including Sean, Michael, Aaron, and Scottie go on to praise DG Contracting for being 'professional, courteous, honest, and fair,' doing 'a seriously incredible job,' being 'respectful and talented,' for leaving clients 'impressed with the work ethic,' and much more.

A final review highlighted by DG Contracting, from client Rick, calls the contracting firm 'amazing.'

"DG Contracting and crew were amazing to watch as they were a very cohesive team who all knew their craft well," reveals Rick in a recently posted five-star review of DG Contracting. "We had a very large, complicated roof with a few unforeseen issues along the way," he goes on, "yet DG Contracting tackled everything that came their way with a smile, making sure all was done correctly."

"I would recommend DG Contracting," he adds, wrapping up his review, "to anyone thinking of having a new roof installed."

To find out more about DG Contracting, based in Spokane, Spokane County, Washington, call 509-209-1894 or head to https://dgcontractingspokanellc.com/.

