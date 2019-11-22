Web Presence: Jeffery Steven Stone pleased to announce securing of six-figure investment into Strikeforce Technologies, Inc.

New York-based Eurasian Capital, LLC partner Jeffery Steven Stone secures $125,000 bridge loan on behalf of leading New Jersey software company and cybersecurity firm.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / Strikeforce Technologies, Inc. is a software company and cybersecurity organization for businesses and consumers alike that provides so-called 'out-of-band' authentication and endpoint protection via keystroke encryption, most commonly used for securely signing in to online banking, broker accounts, secure websites, and more. Part of a recently announced private investment deal, Jeffery Steven Stone, of Eurasian Capital, reveals more about the business and a newly secured $125,000 bridge loan arranged on behalf of the cybersecurity and software company from New Jersey.

"Founded in 2001, Strikeforce Technologies is a subsidiary of BlockSafe Technologies, Inc. and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey," reveals Stone, a veteran of Wall Street and an experienced and well-respected capital procurement specialist with Eurasian Capital. A managing partner at the New York City-based hedge fund, Jeffery Steven Stone boasts more than three decades of industry experience.

Among the capital procurement specialist's latest deals, Stone has recently secured a $125,000 bridge loan on behalf of the New Jersey-based software and cybersecurity firm. "In addition to offering out-of-band authentication and endpoint protection through keystroke encryption for securely accessing online banking, broker accounts, secure websites, and more, Strikeforce Technologies also provides mobile device security on users' Apple and Android devices," Stone explains.

Currently, Strikeforce Technologies' three primary products are ProtectID®, GuardedID®, and MobileTrust®. While ProtectID® is used for authentication and GuardedID® for keystroke encryption, MobileTrust® is, according to Jeffery Steven Stone, a mobile device application that protects users from hackers, thieves, and other nefarious individuals and operations attempting to steal their information.

Strikeforce Technologies, Inc. is led by CEO Mark L. Kay, CTO Ram Pemmaraiu, and George Waller, the company's former CEO, now responsible for sales and marketing as executive vice president of the software business and cybersecurity organization.

"Strikeforce Technologies' goal is to make the world a safer place for people to compute," adds Stone, wrapping up, "by developing, maintaining, and deploying cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for both consumers and the world of business, striving to protect against the many cybersecurity threats which exist in today's modern world."

Jeffery Steven Stone is a Managing Partner at New York City-based Eurasian Capital, LLC, responsible for trading the firm's proprietary capital and corporate finance platform. Further to overseeing the organization's selection analysis and daily investment affairs, Stone's principal activities entail utilizing a platform of hedging strategies including quantitative-driven swing trading, covered call writing, and pair trading activity.

