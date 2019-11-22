Technavio has been monitoring the global antifreeze proteins market and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.41 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 30% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 116-page research report with TOC on "Antifreeze Proteins Market Analysis Report by Application (Healthcare, Cosmetics, F&B, and Others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rising number of commercial applications. In addition, technological advances in genome editing tools are anticipated to further boost the growth of the antifreeze proteins market.

Antifreeze proteins are extensively used in different fields including the agriculture sector, wherein they extend the harvest season in cooler climates by increasing the freeze tolerance of crops. They are used to maintain the quality of F&B products post-thawing and extend the shelf life of frozen food products. In addition, they are used as a therapy for hypothermia and to improve cryosurgery. Thus, the wide range of commercial applications of antifreeze proteins are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Antifreeze Proteins Market Companies:

A/F Protein Inc.

A/F Protein Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under a unified business segment. The company offers antifreeze protein Types I and III for R&D purposes.

Kaneka Corp.

Kaneka Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: Material, Quality of life, Healthcare, and Nutrition. The company offers Colorless Polyimide Film, which is used to cover windows of flexible organic electroluminescent displays.

Kodera Herb Garden Co. Ltd.

Kodera Herb Garden Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and operates under a unified business segment. The company offers plant-based antifreeze proteins for the F&B industry.

Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem Corp. is headquartered in Canada and offers active agents to be added in therapeutics, cosmeceuticals, and biological ingredients through the unified business segment.

Unilever Plc

Unilever Plc is headquartered in India and offers products through the following business segments: Beauty Personal Care, Foods Refreshment, and Home Care.

Antifreeze Proteins Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Healthcare

Cosmetics

F&B

Others

Antifreeze Proteins Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

