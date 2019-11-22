Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market entry strategy. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a transport and logistics company to capture higher market share in new segments and yield huge savings.

For companies looking to enter a new market, devising a robust market entry strategy becomes inevitable. A market entry strategy can help businesses to identify potential barriers to market entry and build robust route-to-market strategies. As such, companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market entry solutions.

The business challenge: The client is a transportation and logistics company based out of the United States. They wanted to expand their service offerings to profitable markets. To do so, they wanted to identify the profitable markets for expansion and analyze the market entry barriers. Additionally, the client wanted to understand new opportunities and devise robust route-to-market strategies.

The solution offered: Infiniti's market entry strategy helped the client to the identify thepotential bottlenecks in terms of the barriers to entry and improve business efficiency in areas such as sales, marketing, and distribution. Also, the experts helped the client to identify potential markets for expansion. In addition, the experts helped the client to understand the capital requirement for entering into a new market.

Infiniti's market entry strategy helped the client to:

Identify barrier to market entry and devise a sound market entry plan

Identify profitable markets for expansion

Infiniti's market entry strategy offered predictive insights on:

Gaining insights into market changes and developments

Evaluating the potential for their service offerings in the new market

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

