Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market segmentation analysis. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a personal care products manufacturer to effectively segment their customers and tailor their marketing initiatives for target customers.

Beauty and personal care market landscape has changed dramatically over the past few years and so have the expectations of customers. Today, modern customers demand personalized product and service offerings. As such, leading companies in the beauty and personal care market have started implementing new strategies to improve their profitability and competitiveness.

The business challenge: The client is a personal care products manufacturer based out of the United States. They wanted to develop a unique brand positioning strategy to reach out to the different target audiences. Also, they wanted to direct their marketing budget into specific communication channels that would reach their target customer base. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis.

The solution offered Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped the client to identify profitable customer segments and devise personalized approaches for them. Also, the experts helped the client to tailor product and service offerings to address the unique needs of their target customers. This helped the client to increase sales and efficiently allocate their marketing budgets. They were also able to enhance profitability and reduce marketing spend.

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped the client to:

Identify profitable customer segments and tailor marketing initiatives for them

Increase sales and boost profitability

Infiniti's market segmentation analysis offered predictive insights on:

Attracting new customers and reducing customer churn rate

Restructuring marketing models to better meet customers' needs and demands

