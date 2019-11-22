Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitor analysis solution. This success story highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped a food packaging company to enhance operational efficiency and increase market share by 37%.

The food packaging industry is experiencing positive growth due to technological progression and market developments. Also, the rising trends such as sustainable packaging practices, convenient on-the-go packaging, clean labels, and healthy choices are expected to drive the growth of the food packaging market over the coming years. On the contrary, strict regulations prohibiting the use of plastic-based packaging materials and need to embrace automation processes are likely to be a hindrance to the food packaging market growth. As such, companies in the food packaging market will need to identify the main challenges ahead and stay prepared.

The business challenge: The client is a food packaging company based out of Europe. They faced difficulties in competing with other leading players, in terms of pricing, product quality, customer service, and capabilities. Also, the client's inability to competitively set prices for their products resulted in huge losses for the company. Consequently, they started losing ground to their competitors. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitor analysis solution.

By leveraging Infiniti's competitor analysis solution, they wanted to analyze their competitors' pricing strategies and set optimal prices their products. In addition, they wanted to identify cost-effective technologies leveraged by their competitors.

The solution offered: The competitor analysis engagement involved a four- phased approach market research engagement, customer intelligence study, marketing and sales strategy, and competitive intelligence study.

The insights obtained from the engagement helped the client to understand their current market position and gather insights into end-users. Also, the experts helped the client to analyze their competitors' pricing strategies and set optimal prices for their products. In addition, the client was able to invest into cost-effective technologies and enhance operational efficiency. This subsequently helped the client to enhance market share by 37%.

Infiniti's competitor analysis helped the client to:

Tailor sales and marketing strategies

Enhance production efficiency and increase sales

Infiniti's competitor analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Innovating product offerings based on customers' needs and demands

Making well-informed business decisions

