AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call.

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

Who: Jeremiah Fleming, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Carolyn David, Vice President of Finance.

How: Dial (844) 369-8770 (domestic) or (862) 298-0840 (international) to listen in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately one hour after the call through January 3, 2020. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #56860. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications, Inc.

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB: ATGN), a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivers fully managed Unified Communications services, combining Hosted Skype for Business, Advanced Cloud PBX, and Innovative Cloud Contact Center applications with seamless integration to Office 365 for small-to-medium sized businesses and mid-size to large enterprises. Our robust suite of applications integrate with Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams and Office 365 to deliver unparalleled capabilities to organizations using these Microsoft solutions. With thousands of customers around the world, Altigen solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration to Microsoft infrastructure technologies, and are built on a scalable, open standards platform. Altigen's worldwide headquarters is in Silicon Valley, CA. For more information, call 1-888- ALTIGEN or visit the web site at www.altigen.com.

Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President of Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

(408) 597-9033

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

