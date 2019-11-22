The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment market size is poised to grow by USD 491.29 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 20% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Analysis Report by Type (Intravenous and Oral) and Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019-2023

The market is driven by the increase in the incidence and prevalence of ALS. Also, the development of novel approaches for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis are anticipated to further boost the growth of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market.

The prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis has been increasing. In the US, the incidence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis cases was estimated to be 3.9 per 100,000 people during 2010-2011. In 2014, this figure rose to 5.0 per 100,000 persons. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is more common among white men, non-Hispanics, and individuals between aged 60-69 years in the US. Thus, with the increase in the prevalence of ALS, the market is expected to witness accelerated growth during the forecast period.

Major Four Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Companies:

ITALFARMACO

ITALFARMACO manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company produces prefilled syringes, sterilized ampoules, injectables, and liquid oral drugs. The company's key offerings include TIGLUTIK, which is a prescription medicine for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma operates the business under the segment, Pharmaceuticals. The segment includes therapeutic areas such as autoimmune, diabetes, kidney, and central nervous system. The company's key offerings include Radicava, which is an intravenous medication that is used to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Sanofi

Sanofi has business operations under various segments, which include pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare. The company's key offerings include Rilutek, which is used to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The drug falls under the benzothiazole class.

Pfizer

Pfizer operates as a pharmaceutical company and offers vaccines, medicines, medical devices, and consumer healthcare products for inflammation, cardiovascular diseases, oncology, and other therapeutic areas. In Jan 2018, Pfizer partnered with Sangamo Therapeutics to develop a potential gene therapy for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD).

Omega Protein Corporation

Omega Protein Corporation operates the business through various segments, which include human nutrition, animal nutrition, and science and innovation. The company offers plant-based proteins under the brand name Bioriginal.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Intravenous

Oral

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

