The market is driven by the expanding applications of bronchoscope. In addition, the increasing demand for disposable bronchoscopes is anticipated to further boost the growth of the bronchoscopes market.

Bronchoscopy is gaining prominence as an essential tool to understand the pathophysiology of diseases and to diagnose pulmonary illnesses. Researchers are focusing on improving the therapeutic utility of bronchoscopy by using lasers along with bronchoscopes and integrating ultrasound with bronchoscopy. Bronchoscopy methods are witnessing applications in the form of transbronchial needle aspiration (TBNA) and autofluorescence bronchoscopy (AFB). Thus, the expanding applications of bronchoscopes are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Bronchoscopes Market Companies:

Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S is headquartered in Denmark and operates the business under various segments such as Anaesthesia, Visualisation, and Patient Monitoring Diagnostics. The company offers Ambu aScope 4 Broncho family and Ambu aScope 3 family to end-users including hospitals, clinics, and ambulances.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business units: Document Solutions, Healthcare Material Solutions, and Imaging Solutions. The company offers EB-530 series bronchoscopes and EB-580 series bronchoscopes to end-users such as professional photographers, diagnostic laboratories, retailers, offices, institutes, and industries.

HOYA Corporation

HOYA Corporation is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Life Care, Information Technology, and Others. The company offers EB J10 Scopes, V Series Fiber Bronchoscopes, RBS Series Portable Fiber Bronchoscopes, and EB 1990i Video Bronchoscope.

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Human Medicine, Industrial, and Veterinary Medicine. The company offers devices such as Basic Set for Rigid Bronchoscopy, Bronchoscopy Instrumentation for Children, and IMAGE1 S.

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

OLYMPUS CORPORATION is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The company offers devices such as Fiber Bronchoscope BF-3C40, Fiber Bronchoscope BF-XP60, EVIS EXERA III BRONCHOFIBERVIDEOSCOPE BF-MP190F, EVIS EXERA III Video Bronchoscope BF-H190, and EVIS EXERA III Video Bronchoscope BF-1TH190.

Bronchoscopes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Flexible bronchoscopes

Rigid bronchoscopes

Bronchoscopes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

