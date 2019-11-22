Web Presence: Steven Odzer Shares Why Young Americans Should Vote

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2019 / Businessman Steven Odzer is a proud Republican and has been a strong supporter of the Republican Jewish Coalition for many years. For Steven Odzer, his participation in politics is important since he likes to stay on top of what is best for his community. "I am very involved with Republican Party and Republican Jewish Committee," he says. Steven Odzer recognizes it's important to also get young Americans to vote and find their voice, so they can make a difference in the local and national level. He shares why he considers important that young Americans vote.

According to Steven Odzer of Henderson, many young Americans don't realize how much influence they have on the future of their country. Statistics show that the young vote accounts for about half of the voting population. Although the young vote declined 2% from 52% in the 2008 election, young voters still made up half of the voters in 2016. It will only be a matter of time before millennials overpower baby boomers as a population, which is why it's so important they get out and vote.

Steven Odzer of Henderson expresses that although young Americans feel their vote doesn't count, it absolutely does. The young population needs to understand that since they make up over half of the voting population their vote counts.

Another reason why young Americans should vote is because they are the ones who got hit the hardest during the recession of 2008. The recession affected many financial sectors that made an impact on the life of young Americans such as jobs, healthcare, and student debt. By voting, young voters can take charge and support the leaders that represent their best financial interests. Aside from being a large group, young voters are also a diverse group. Young voters come from all kinds of different backgrounds, which also help diversify the vote. According to Steven Odzer is important to talk to them about the importance of voting from an early age.

Aside from being involved with politics, Steven Odzer is the current CEO and founder of YBT Industries of Henderson. Steven Odzer of Henderson has worked in the distribution industry for 30 years. When he's not chasing after his grandchildren, he's cheering on the New York Yankees or the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Steven Odzer and his family also like to give back to the community. They support causes such as both Jewish and non-Jewish causes, the AHRC, and Bris Avrohom, a large non-profit that helps Jewish immigrants from Russia integrate into life in the U.S.

