Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2019) - I-Minerals Inc. (TSXV: IMA) (OTCQX: IMAHF) (the "Company") announces, further to its November 4, 2019 news release, that it has withdrawn its application to the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the potential issuance of bonus shares pursuant to its new loan agreement negotiated with a company controlled by its Chairman, Allen Ball (the "Lender") pursuant to negotiations with the Lender.

About I-Minerals Inc.

I-Minerals is a Canadian based exploration and development company that is advancing the Helmer-Bovill kaolin-halloysite-quartz-potassium feldspar property in north central Idaho.

