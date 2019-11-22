The global egg replacement ingredients market size is poised to grow by USD 320.55 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 111-page research report with TOC on "Egg Replacement Ingredients Market Analysis Report by Product (Dairy, Starches, Soy-based, and Others), Application (Bakery and confectionary, Mayonnaise, and Others), and Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the rise in the vegan population. Also, the continual development of new products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the egg replacement ingredients market.

Demand for plant-based alternatives across many food categories and applications has grown significantly in recent years. This is due to factors such as allergenicity, sustainability, and consumer shift toward vegan diets. Moreover, eggs contain excessive calories, fat, and cholesterol, which can lead to health-related issues. Thus, egg replacement ingredients such as flaxseeds, baking powder, soy flour, and aquafaba are widely being used in bakery mixes, sauces, confectioneries, and other food products. Restaurants and eateries across the world have started offering vegan food products. These factors are expected to bolster the demand for egg replacement ingredients.

Major Four Egg Replacement Ingredients Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland operates through various business segments, which include agricultural services, corn processing, oilseeds processing, and wild flavors and specialty ingredients. The company offers egg replacement ingredients such as OptiXan xanthan gum, AYTEX P wheat starch, CA, ARCON F, ARCON G, Arcon T, ARCON VFS, NovaXan xanthan gum, SmartBind, Prolite, Ardex, Pro-Fam, CLARISOY, Yelkin DS, Beakin LV3, Capsulec 51 SB, Wheat Protein Isolate 200, and others.

Cargill

Cargill has business operations under various segments, such as animal nutrition and protein, food ingredients and applications, origination and processing, and industrial and financial services. The company offers egg replacement ingredients such as C?EmTex, Emulpur deoiled lecithin, Lecigran deoiled lecithin, Lecimulthin deoiled lecithin, C?CreamTex, C?StabiTex, SimPure 99500, Prolia Soy Flour, Gelogen, Vitex, Egg Beaters, and others.

DowDuPont

DowDuPont operates the business under various segments, namely agriculture; performance materials and coatings; industrial intermediates and infrastructure; packaging and specialty plastics; electronics and imaging; nutrition and biosciences; and transportation and advanced polymers. DowDuPont offers egg replacement ingredients such as SUPRO Systems 1100, SOLEC F, METHOCEL SuperGel stabilizer, METHOCEL MX stabilizer or METHOCEL Bind stabilizer, Grindsted CFF 1407 stabilizer system, Panodan 150 LP K-A emulsifier, MicroGARD fermentates, GUARDIAN natural extracts, and others.

Glanbia

Glanbia operates the business through eight brands, namely Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, ABB, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, and Body Fit. The company offers egg replacement ingredients such as OptiSol 3200, OptiSol 3400, OptiSol 3900, OptiSol 1000, and OptiSol 5000.

Ingredion

Ingredion offers various types of ingredients, including sweeteners, starches, and unique ingredients from plant sources such as corn, tapioca, rice, sago, and potato. Ingredion offers egg replacement ingredients such as PRECISA Bake 100, PenNovo modified starches, N-CREAMER modified starches, PURITY GUM modified starches, VITESSENCE pulse proteins, N-CREAMER 2000, VITESSENCE Pulse 3600, PENNOVO 03-52, and others.

Egg Replacement Ingredients Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Dairy

Starches

Soy-based

Others

Egg Replacement Ingredients Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

