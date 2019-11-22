Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2019 | 22:32
ELEMENTIA, S.A.B. DE C.V.: Liability Management Approval from the Board of Directors

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / November 22, 2019 / Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:ELEMENT*) ("the Company", or "Elementia"), announced that its Board of Directors through resolutions adopted on November 15th approved that the Company's Management continues necessary or convenient steps towards reduction and/or redemption of certain relevant liabilities. Once those tasks have been concluded, the Company will inform our investors.

CONTACT:

Alfonso Molina, +525557285319
amolinar@elementia.com

SOURCE: ELEMENTIA



